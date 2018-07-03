SLIDESHOW: Best Of The City 2018 event highlights

On June 27 businesses voted first, second and third in their Best Of The City categories were welcomed to the Delta by Marriott Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort for a celebration hosted by Back Press.

Food, drinks and laughs were shared (as well as a little bit of bragging!) to help commemorate great work as recognized by local patrons.

If you missed the fun, here’s a small sample of the people and businesses that were present.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

There were hundreds of awards to pick up at the Best Of The City 2018 celebration. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Janice Williams (left), Darren Williams, Natasha Gordon and Cindy Quaite at the Best Of The City 2018 event celebrating League and Williams Lawyers which got first in Best Law Firm. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Tanya Higgin (left) and Riona Berg are happy that the Emerald Day Spa was voted number one in Best Day Spa. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Clay Potter (left) celebrates number one for Best Micro Brew Pub for the Moon Under Water Brewpub, and Julia Livingston celebrates The Bay Centre for being voted number one Best Public Washroom. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Abby Minter (left) Jordan Minter, Jacob Minter, Jasper Minter, Andrea Minter and Aliyah Minter are happy that Russell Books won two awards: first place in Best Used Bookstore and third in Best New Bookstore. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Danielle Boutcher celebrates first place in Best Baby Store for Abby Sprouts. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Karleigh Oleksyn (left) and Artor Gashi strike a pose to celebrate Brothers Barbershop’s victory: first place in Best Barbershop. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Nicole Whitelaw (left), Rachel Staples, Brooke Swystun, Amanda Nelson and Alejandra Romero celebrate first place in Best Dentist for Dr. Rachel Staples’ Urban Smiles. “If you’re not first, your last!” they joked. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Elaine Bowden (left) and Danielle Boutcher are happy about first place for Best Hair Salon for Chamberlain Walk Hair Design. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Shauna Scott is happy about first place for Best Window Coverings for Ruffell and Brown. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Lori Orr (left) and Fraser Orr are happy that Fraser Orr Butcher got first place in Best Butcher. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Ivan Watson (left) and Lorena Alvarez have share laughs and eat some snacks at the Best Of The City 2018 celebration. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Candice Woodward, Rowlf, and B. Woodward represent Cherry Bomb Toys Ltd, which got first place in Best Toy Store. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Quinn Anglin (left) Nicole MacKinnon and Kerri Moore celebrate the Delta Hotels by Marriott Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort, which one first in Best Island Resort, First in Best Staycation Location, First in Best Hotel, First in Best Health and Fitness Club, second in Best Swimming Pool, and second at Best Day Spa. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Yoke Ngo celebrates The Foam Zone, which was voted first in Best Foam Store. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Aleisha Gage-Cole (left) and Kerstin Greiner got number one Best Shoe Store for Footloosse Shoes. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Karin Palmer (left), Mac Palmer an Jeff Palmer celebrate first place in Best Golf for Highand Pacific Golf. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Shannon Drew (left), Sandra Scott, Dennis Baker, Allan Reid and Mary Ploegsma at the Best Of The City 2018 celebration. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Saanich Councillor Susan Brice (left), Warren Sogai, Lucas Sogai, Alexia Sogai, and Jessica Sogai celebrate first place for The Japanese Village Restaurant in Best Japanese Restaurant. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Richa Parmar (left) and Neil Parmar represent Leon’s furniture, which one first place in Best Appliance Store and second in Best Furniture Store (Chain). Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Sarah Taylor (left) Saanich News advertising consultant, celebrates McLaren’s Lighting with Mike McDougall for winning Best Lighting Store. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Kaylee Jolicoeur (left) Julia Livingston, Clay Potter, Kala Hedfield and Kristen Campbell share some drinks as they celebrate Moon Under Water Brewpub’s first place in Best Micro Brewery and Spinnaker’s first place as Best Bed and Breakfast, second in best Micro Brewary and Third in Best Pub Food. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Nick Warrington, Victoria News advertising sales manager, welcomes Best Of The City 2018 winners to the celebratory event at the Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Janet Gairdner (left) publisher for Oak Bay News, with Geoff Beattie (winner of Best Jeweler for Barclay’s Fine Jewellers), Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jenson, Heather Leary, Dave Cornock and Wendy Cornock (second in Best Florist for Oak Bay Flower Shop) at the Best Of The City 2018 celebration. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Shannon Drew (left) and Penny Sakamoto, group publisher for Black Press Greater Victoria, celebrate at the Best Of The City 2018 event. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Parissa Nowshadi (left), Saanich News advertising consultant Sarah Taylor and Kirn Bawa celebrate Sizzling Tandoor’s two prizes: first place for Best Indian Restaurant and Best Buffet. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Kristy Lowes (left) and Sarah Reynolds got second in Best Shopping Centre for Uptown. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Sasha Khara (left) and Mandy Shergill give a thumbs up for Vic West Pet Hospital, which was voted second in the Best Veterinarian category. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Sarah Taylor (left), Saanich News advertising consultant, celebrates with Sue Fellows, who won number one for “Best women’s clothing” for Just For You Fashions. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS