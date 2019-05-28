Sooke girl, 9, donates hair to support kids with cancer

The program helps sick kids in B.C. with custom wigs

Snip, snip, snip.

Kaylee Lewis, 9, made her way to Mel O Hair Saloon recently in support of a special cause.

“My oma wears a wig and we were talking about it and I decided that I wanted to donate my hair so kids who need a wig could have one too,” Kaylee said.

She started soliciting donations from the community with all the funds, as well as more than 25 centimetres of her glistening red hair, would be donated to Wigs for Kids B.C.

The organization is a program of B.C. Children’s Hospital that raises money year-round to provide free custom-fitted human-hair wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other serious illnesses.

The program also helps cover the costs of essential drugs and feeding supplies for children that are not covered by B.C.’s Medical Services Plan.

Kaylee’s mom, Marlise Lewis, watched as her daughter’s hair was skillfully removed and smiled as Kaylee saw her reflection with her hair reduced to a pixie cut.

“Kaylee has raised more than $600 for the program and now her little sister wants to try growing her hair out so she can do it too,” Marlise said.

More information on the Wigs for Kids program can be found online at wigsforkidsbc.com.

Kaylee Leis smiles as she has her long red hair cut off in support of the Wigs for Kids B.C. program. (Tim collins/Sooke News Mirror)

