Spooky meets retro at the Victoria Vintage Halloween Fair

Victoria’s first Vintage Halloween Fair will feature fashion shows, dress up contests, live music, a pin up salon, a vintage Halloween photo booth and more. (Vintage Fair Victoria/Facebook)

Calling all vintage lovers and Halloween costume hunters. Victoria’s inaugural Vintage Halloween Fair is set to take place on Sept. 20 and 21.

Vintage Fair Victoria, run by Helga Strauss Stevens, hosts vintage fairs and expos all year in various locations throughout the city. The goal is to encourage people to celebrate vintage fashion in every season.

The Halloween fair will take place at the Da Vinci Centre on Bay Street. The spooky festivities run from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

More than 40 booths selling retro treasures will be set up throughout the two-storey hall., offering everything from clothes to home decor to collectibles. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash as many vendors don’t take debit or credit.

Vintage-style entertainment including fashion shows, dress up contests, live music, a pin up salon and a vintage Halloween photo booth will also be available for attendees to enjoy. Fat Daddy’s Catering will be on site providing refreshments.

Early bird admission is $10 from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday and then $5 per day or $7 for both days for the rest of the event. The first 100 through the door also receive free, spooky goodie bags. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Can’t make it to the Halloween fair? Vintage Fair Victoria hosts the 10th annual Vintage Holiday Fair in Victoria in November.

For more information visit vintagefairvictoria.com.

