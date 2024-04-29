B.C. announces 8 new Build B.C. housing sites across the province

Sites awaiting affordable housing development located across B.C. including Kelowna and Kamloops

The provincial government has launched a website linking builders with public partners to build affordable housing, while announcing eight more sites available for B.C. Builds.

Premier David Eby and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the website and the new locations Monday (April 29) in the Township of Langley.

B.C. Builds teams the province up with non-profits, local governments, public agencies, First Nations and community groups to identify underused land. Funding and financing will then be made available to support the construction of housing targeted at those with a household income of between roughly $84,000 and $190,000.

Projects in partnership with non-profits and First Nations must include at least 20 per cent of units renting at 20 per cent below market. This condition means eventual renters are spending no more than 30 per cent of their income on rent.

Monday’s announcement of eight new sites essentially amounts to a request-for-proposals. The municipalities of Kamloops, Kelowna, Elkford, Sooke, North Cowichan and Township of Langley own the sites, with the Township of Langley owning a trio.

They join four already announced B.C. Builds projects North Vancouver, Duncan, Gibsons and Vancouver expected to deliver about 524 units.

Counting all existing and contemplated BC Builds projects, some more than 4,000 units could become available by 2026.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said governments must play an active role along with the non-profit and private sector to build as much as housing as possible.

“B.C. Builds is getting British Columbia back into the game of building middle-income housing as quickly as possible by connecting public lands with home-builders and non-profit housing operators,” he said.

B.C. Builds launched as a provincial initiative in February, leveraging $2 billion of already-available funding through B.C. Housing with the province pitching another $950 million toward the program.

The federal government recently supplemented B.C. Builds with another $2 billion and this month’s federal budget calls for a national version of the program.