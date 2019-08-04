St. Margaret’s graduates Cloria Yang (back right) and Olivia Bao (front right), pictured at the 2019 Trashion show on April 25, both received scholarships to attend the Parsons School of Design in New York. (St. Margaret’s School/Submitted)

St. Margaret’s graduates get scholarships for design school in New York

Olivia Bao and Cloria Yang have been accepted into the Parsons School of Design

St. Margaret’s School in Saanich will be sending two graduates to New York this September, to attend the Parsons School of Design.

Olivia Bao and Cloria Yang, Chinese students who studied at the private school for the past three years, have both been accepted into the strategic design management program at the private art and design college in Lower Manhattan, with entrance scholarships totalling more than US $90,000.

Parsons alumni include fashion designers Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Nicky Hilton and Donna Karan as well as author Danielle Steel.

READ MORE: Industry leaders champion women in science at St. Margaret’s School

According to Kelley O’Grady, communications coordinator at St. Margaret’s, both girls played major roles in organizing the student-led Trashion event on April 25 that kicked off the STEM Leadership Conference at the school.

The girls also designed dresses for the show, which modelled fashions created by student designers that were made from found, thrown-out and repurposed elements.

O’Grady said they also interned for fashion houses during New York Fashion Week, for two weeks in the spring.

“St. Margaret’s School has provided me with so many opportunities to step outside my comfort zone and realize what I’m capable of,” Yang said.


