Kiteboarders Clive Barker (left) and Alex Russell (right) take advantage of the perfect conditions Saturday morning at Willows Beach. (Photo courtesy Susan Hollis)

Surfers and kiteboarders scoop rare opportunity to surf at Willows Beach

Saturday’s windstorm creates perfect conditions for wave sports in Oak Bay

It’s not every day Oak Bay residents can surf in their backyard, but all the elements aligned Saturday to create the perfect conditions for adventures in the waves.

While others around town were scrambling after cancelled ferries or suffering with power outages due to the high winds blasting the south Island, kiteboarders Clive Barker and Alex Russell, with family in tow, bee-lined for Willows Beach Saturday morning to take full advantage of the storm’s side effects.

“It was blowing around 40 knots, which is really strong, but apparently the conditions were absolutely perfect and they got about 90 minutes in on the water before it died,” said Susan Hollis, Russell’s wife, who captured photos of the idyllic – though blustery – day at the beach. “Meanwhile, the kids hid in the forts and had a wonderful time.”

The breakwater at Ogden Point was another popular spot Saturday, with the winds drawing crowds of those that prefer to watch the crashing waves from shore.

 

Kiteboarders and surfers drawing a crowd at Willows Beach Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy Susan Hollis)

The kites doing double duty as wind breakers for kids playing at Willows Beach Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy Susan Hollis)

Kiteboarders and surfers take advantage of the perfect conditions Saturday morning at Willows Beach. (Photo courtesy Susan Hollis)

