Traffic logistics for Lansdowne Road closure

Public Works talks alternative routes for 2.5 month closure of major transportation artery

With a road closure imminent for Lansdowne Road between Foul Bay and Henderson, residents are wondering what will happen with the diverted traffic flow and what the best alternate routes will be, especially in light of construction happening on side streets as well. Oak Bay News caught up with Dave Brozuk, the superintendent of Public Works for Oak Bay to get more information on what to expect.

Cause of closure

The closure is to install a new watermain on Lansdowne Road from Foul Bay Road to Henderson Road.

Detour route

“Our intent with the detours is to keep people on the arterial roads,” said Brozuk. “Most of the roads in that area of Oak Bay will be local traffic only and we want to get the rest of the traffic to take Cadboro Bay Rd. up to Cedar Hill Cross Rd. and then back down Henderson Rd. connecting up to Foul Bay Road. Basically, going up and around the golf course.”

From Cedar Hill Cross Road people can also head down to Shelbourne or MacKenzie.

Local traffic

“We will have local only signs at Mid Downe, Allenby, Neil, and Lansdowne,” said Brozuk. “We want to keep it to local traffic in that area. The roads are small and narrow. They aren’t built for large amounts of traffic. So we’ll just keep the residents using these interior roads.”

Over the last month, Mid Downe and Westdowne have been closed at times due to this same water main moving up Henderson. Mid Downe will open back up for local traffic when Landsdowne shuts down. Allenby will be open for local traffic as well.

Henderson between Neil and Allenby will be closed on and off throughout the project.

Cyclists

Cyclists will be required to obey the road closure. They will have the option to follow detours and use alternative route, or they may dismount their bicycles and proceed as pedestrians.

Completion date

Lansdowne Road between Foul Bay and Henderson is expected to be closed for two and a half months from Jan. 17 to March 31.

 

