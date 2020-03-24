United Way Greater Victoria launches Local Love in a Global Crisis

Fundraiser aims to provide help for seniors, access to basic needs

A local charitable organization is reaching out to Greater Victoria communities to help ensure the well-being of all.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, The United Way Greater Victoria (UWGV) launched a fundraiser to support those who need it most.

The campaign Local Love in a Global Crisis Fund focuses on social support by helping seniors in isolation, ensuring people have access to basic needs such as food, water and sanitary products, and providing mental health support.

“UWGV is working with its network of front-line agencies from Victoria to Sooke to Sidney to the southern Gulf Islands, to prioritize urgent needs and then execute on the delivery of essential products and services,” the UWGV said in a press release, adding that a crisis line is available for people by calling 2-1-1, or visiting bc211.ca.

READ ALSO: United Way celebrates volunteers, contributors in Greater Victoria area

The UWGV has been serving the community for 83 years by providing year-round fundraising for local social service programs and charitable organizations.

“These are unprecedented times and all of us are extremely concerned. We are working on creative ways to adhere to the imperative for social distance and ensure the safety and well-being of all as we deliver on programs,” said Mark Breslauer, chief executive officer. “Help and support is already urgently needed, and we are committed to partnering with health authorities, community organizations, front-line agencies and the local business community to do what United Way has always done – meeting the emerging needs in our community.”

Visit uwgv.ca/covid19 to donate.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

United Way