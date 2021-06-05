Victoria Academy of Ballet moves into new digs, celebrates with free classes

The Victoria Academy of Ballet offers free introductory classes on Saturday, July 10, to celebrate its new home in Quadra Village. (Courtesy Victoria Academy of Ballet)

Dancers fill a new two-storey building in Quadra Village as the Victoria Academy of Ballet officially moved in on May 31.

The building features three large studios with 20-foot ceilings, sprung dance floors, a student lounge and kitchenette, a large warm-up area and universal washrooms. The main level is accessible through automatic doors.

“This new purpose-built facility is the culmination of years of hard work and planning, as we look to provide our recreational and professional students with the finest dance facility in Victoria,” said artistic director Bleiddyn del Villar Bellis. “This world-class facility is now able to match the quality of our training. Our new home will create a first-class environment for local students and those who move from across Canada and around the world to train in our vocational programs.”

To celebrate, the academy offers free introductory classes on Saturday, July 10. For information and registration visit victoriaacademyofballet.ca/summer-series-free-classes.

