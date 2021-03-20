Victoria Admirals win public’s hearts, capture 2021 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup

It’s official, the Victoria Admirals U-13 C minor hockey team is the 2021 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup champion.

The win was announced by broadcaster Ron McLean during Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada national telecast and via Zoom to the team by HNIC’s Harnarayan Singh.

The Victoria team, who will pass along the $100,000 grand prize to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, was a top three finalist along with minor hockey teams from Camrose, Alta. and Cape Breton, N.S. Public voting helped push them over the top.

The Admirals’ video pitch, created by Gord Rufh, told the story of how they plan to help the foundation. The money will go towards the purchase of mobility aids for Island children needing help walking and protective equipment for those at risk of head injuries due to seizures.

