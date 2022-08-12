Traditional ceremony sees red pupils painted onto the eyes of the dragon at the bow of the boats, thus awakening the dragon. (Austin Westphal/Staff News)

Traditional ceremony sees red pupils painted onto the eyes of the dragon at the bow of the boats, thus awakening the dragon. (Austin Westphal/Staff News)

Victoria Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in Inner Harbour

Eye-dotting ceremony opens 27th annual festival, back after three years

The 27th annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival kicked off in the Inner Harbour on Friday (Aug. 12) afternoon with its traditional eye-dotting ceremony – marking a return to the event for the first time in two years.

Willie So, director of the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival Society, said it feels amazing to be bringing the event back to the community after such a long pandemic hiatus.

“The last two years have been really tough on the board trying to hold onto something that has lasted so long in this city, that means so much to this city,” he told Black Press Media.

“The significance of the eye dotting ceremony – it symbolizes the awakening of the dragon … by dotting the eyes we awaken the dragon and each of the dragons will bless the sea that we’ll be racing in, and (ensure) that we’ll be in a safe environment. This ceremony has gone on since I can remember, since dragon boats have existed.”

Although racing participation is only about 60 per cent than that of previous years, So said, organizers hope this year’s festival brings the Greater Victoria community together to capture the true dragon boat spirit.

The festival runs Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14. For full schedule and entertainment details, visit victoriadragonboatfestival.com.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Inaugural dragon boat festival makes splash in Victoria

@AustinEastphal
austin.westphal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaInner HarbourVictoria

Previous story
Sooke’s Books for Boomers a page-turner

Just Posted

Traditional ceremony sees red pupils painted onto the eyes of the dragon at the bow of the boats, thus awakening the dragon. (Austin Westphal/Staff News)
Victoria Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in Inner Harbour

Metamorphosis by Peter Vogelaar stands on Oak Bay Avenue near Hampshire. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Oak Bay pairs opera and ice cream with sculpture launch

Victoria’s Dylan Garand got the win between the pipes for Team Canada against Slovakia on Aug. 12 at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships. (Photo by Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)
Victoria goalie Dylan Garand wins first start for Team Canada at World Juniors

Victoria police are asking for help in finding missing man Jayson Anderson. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Jayson Anderson last seen almost a month ago in Victoria