The Victoria Flying Club hangar at Victoria International Airport. (Victoria Flying Club photo)

The Victoria Flying Club hangar at Victoria International Airport. (Victoria Flying Club photo)

Victoria Flying Club 75th anniversary celebration soars this weekend

Learn, see and fly at special public event this Saturday

Victoria’s Flying Club will touch down near the Victoria International Airport control tower on the day of their 75th anniversary, Sept. 18.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101-1852 Canso Rd., the flying club invites the public to join them in touring civilian and military aircraft, to hear from club members and alumni, and fly in training aircraft such as the Cessna. There will also be displays of the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, the PBY Canso amphibious plane, possibly a CF-18 Hornet fighter jet and other aircraft according to the club’s press release.

Proudly celebrating 75 years of aviation excellence, noting alumni include astronaut Robert Thirsk.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s just magic’: Greater Victoria group thankful for one-of-a-kind hobby

“The Victoria Flying Club is blessed with a world-class airport, a large fleet of diverse aircraft, an enthusiastic cadre of experienced flight instructors, and one of the most beautiful locations in Canada to pursue flight training or to simply enjoy the thrill of flight,” said retired brigadier general and CF-18 “Top Gun” instructor Greg Matte.

For students in Grades 10 to 12 and those considering a career in aviation, School District 61 and the University of Victoria will be on-site to offer guidance and information.

READ ALSO: Victoria International Airport sees rise in noise complaints

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aviationSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate continues to drop

Just Posted

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment continues to drop, reaching 4.2 per cent in August. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate continues to drop

The Victoria Flying Club hangar at Victoria International Airport. (Victoria Flying Club photo)
Victoria Flying Club 75th anniversary celebration soars this weekend

Sam Burke, sales associate at Goodfellas Cigar Shop, holds a carton of Dominion cigars. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Victoria cigar shops handle increased demand amid supply limitations

A mail-in ballot for the 2021 federal election. The last day to request a mail-in ballot was Sept. 14, and Elections Canada must receive it by election day on Sept. 20. (Black Press Media files)
Advance poll turnout up in most Greater Victoria ridings