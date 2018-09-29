Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

Profile promises ‘a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up’

San Remo’s Tinder account promises a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up. (Screenshots)

A Victoria restaurant is looking to hook up with customers through a unique marketing lark.

A Tinder profile for San, 36, promises a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up.

The account, which boasts lots of sauce and lots of cheese, was set up by a former employee of San Remo Restaurant on Quadra Street. When he moved on, another employee took over and kept the photos updated.

“But she said she doesn’t swipe much on it, so there haven’t been many matches,” said Erik Lidstone, a front staff member at San Remo.

Having been in business for 30 years, it is likely that “San” is more of the long-term relationship type.