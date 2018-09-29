San Remo’s Tinder account promises a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up. (Screenshots)

Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

Profile promises ‘a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up’

A Victoria restaurant is looking to hook up with customers through a unique marketing lark.

A Tinder profile for San, 36, promises a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up.

The account, which boasts lots of sauce and lots of cheese, was set up by a former employee of San Remo Restaurant on Quadra Street. When he moved on, another employee took over and kept the photos updated.

“But she said she doesn’t swipe much on it, so there haven’t been many matches,” said Erik Lidstone, a front staff member at San Remo.

Having been in business for 30 years, it is likely that “San” is more of the long-term relationship type.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Royal Bay students get hands-on farm experience

Just Posted

Costs of homelessness far outweighs cost of housing says advocate

Saanich, Victoria, Oak Bay spend millions on homeless camps

Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

Profile promises ‘a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up’

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

Five fast facts about Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo, in Victoria Oct. 4 to 7

Story of circus clown who watches his funeral in a carnival-like dream one of Cirque’s longest-running shows

Fairfield home for sale features erotic dungeon

A new listing on usedvictoria.com features an immaculate B&B with a particular target audience

Oak Bay High faces off in Dan McLean Challenge Cup hockey game

First responders tie up the Cops for Cancer game with just eight seconds left on the clock

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

WHL hockey, Navy tours, Run for the Cure, animal blessings and motorcycle hill climb on the agenda

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Educate chefs about aquaculture, says Seaver

Renowned chef and author speaks to Seafood West Summit in Campbell River

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Freighters overstaying their welcome in the strait, say Vancouver Island MPs

Round-table meeting held Friday in Nanaimo to discuss impacts of commercial anchorages

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

Most Read