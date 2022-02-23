VIDEO: Freeze! Cops and special olympian take a chilly dip off Willows Beach

Special Olympian Sheena Morrison and Greater Victoria police officers Pat Briant, Lisa Bruschetta, Julie Chanin and Dan Gilano took dip off Willows Beach on Feb. 23, in anticipation and promotion for the CRD’s virtual Polar Plunge being held March 5 to 20. Proceeds to the CRD’s Polar Plunge go towards supporting special athletes. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Oak Bay Police Sgt. Julia Chanin said diving into the frigid ocean off Willows Beach on a near-freezing Wednesday afternoon was an invigorating way to start the night shift.

She, colleagues Pat Briant, Lisa Bruchetta, Dan Gilano – respectively of the Central Saanich, Saanich and Victoria police departments – and Special Olympian Sheena Morrison made the dip on Feb. 23 to hype up and promote the Capital Regional District’s Polar Plunge, happening virtually and among groups from March 5 to 20.

Oak Bay police have participated in the plunge for at least a decade, said Chanin. Proceeds from the CRD’s plunge will go towards supporting special athletes across the region.

