VIDEO: From mastiffs to dachshunds: Hundreds support Victoria SPCA

Annual Paws for a Cause walk raises more than $68,700 for BC SPCA, Wild ARC

(From left to right) Payton, Roxy and Vika pose for a quick picture at the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk at Victoria’s Clover Point Park on Sunday. The pups belonged to a group raising funds in the name of Carter Navarrete, an avid dog lover who died at 17 years old in a 2016 car crash near Sooke. “We love coming here and keeping Carter’s memory alive every year,” said aunt Alejandra Navarrete. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Terriers, labradoodles, pit bulls, mutts and more pranced through Clover Point Park Sunday afternoon for the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause fundraiser.

The annual walk raises funds for the SPCA Victoria branch and Wild ARC – both non-profits operated entirely through donations.

The pup-tastic event includes a dog-friendly beer garden, live music, kids tent, vendors, food trucks and dog games – including a trick competition – and a Wild ARC seagull release.

Victoria SPCA branch manager Annie Pritti-Bell says donations are vital for the thousands of wild animals rehabilitated at Wild ARC annually and the more than 1,500 dogs and cats cared for each year by the SPCA.

“We’re raising these funds so we can keep going and do what we do and continue to help more animals and all of their different needs so, medical, behavioural, housing – everything else that goes along with having animals in care,” she said.

Hundreds attended this year’s walk – many with a four legged companion at their side – raising $68,733 of the $70,000-dollar goal.

“There are so many dogs out here this year, it’s been a really fun year,” said Pritti-Bell. “We’ve had several hundred people through the event and tons of them have dogs with them.”

Pixel the pit bull performs tricks for the crowd at the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk. Pixel belonged to 17-year-old Carter Navarrete, who died in a car crash near Sooke in 2016. His family raises money for the SPCA every year in his honour. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Two French bulldogs enjoy the pup-friendly atmosphere at Clover Point Park Sunday during the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Linda Furney has been bringing her canine clan to the annual walk for a few years. All of her dogs were adopted from the BC SPCA. “The work the SPCA does with animal cruelty is phenomenal,” Furney said. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Tiger, a black mastiff, cools off in the kiddy pool at the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk on Sunday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Claire McNamara, 4, (left) and Sienna McNamara, 7, pose with pink-haired ‘Potpot’ at the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk at Clover Point Park on Sunday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)