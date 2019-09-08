VIDEO: From mastiffs to dachshunds: Hundreds support Victoria SPCA

Terriers, labradoodles, pit bulls, mutts and more pranced through Clover Point Park Sunday afternoon for the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause fundraiser.
The annual walk raises funds for the SPCA Victoria branch and Wild ARC – both non-profits operated entirely through donations.
The pup-tastic event includes a dog-friendly beer garden, live music, kids tent, vendors, food trucks and dog games – including a trick competition – and a Wild ARC seagull release.
Victoria SPCA branch manager Annie Pritti-Bell says donations are vital for the thousands of wild animals rehabilitated at Wild ARC annually and the more than 1,500 dogs and cats cared for each year by the SPCA.
“We’re raising these funds so we can keep going and do what we do and continue to help more animals and all of their different needs so, medical, behavioural, housing – everything else that goes along with having animals in care,” she said.
Hundreds attended this year’s walk – many with a four legged companion at their side – raising $68,733 of the $70,000-dollar goal.
“There are so many dogs out here this year, it’s been a really fun year,” said Pritti-Bell. “We’ve had several hundred people through the event and tons of them have dogs with them.”
