VIDEO: Greater Victoria police officers try bhangra dancing with social media star

Gurdeep Pandher leads bhangra lesson on front lawn of the BC Legislature building

Greater Victoria police officers came together to learn bhangra from a social media sensation on Friday.

Officers from Saanich, Central Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay police departments along with West Shore and North Cowichan RCMP danced bhangra with Gurdeep Pandher on the front lawn of the B.C. legislature.

“Sharing joy [and] celebrating the love that comes with everyone dancing together,” said VicPD Chief Del Manak in a Tweet. “Turns out there’s even more talent in the Department that I knew!”

Pandher, from the Yukon, moved to Canada from India’s Punjab region more than 10 years ago. His videos of bhangra dancing in scenic locations around Canada has earned him a social media following of more than 300,000 people.

Phander announced on Twitter Aug. 7 that he was coming to Vancouver Island for a 10-day visit.

During his time on the Island, the social media star has shared his spirited dance moves from Salt Spring Island, Nanaimo, Ucluelet and Victoria’s Government Street. Sandher has even danced with a surf board in one arm and two feet in the Pacific Ocean at Tofino’s Long Beach.

