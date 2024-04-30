Cost for B.C. to host 6 FIFA World Cup 2026 games doubles to $483M-$581M

Officials released the figure during an update Tuesday in Vancouver

The new projected cost for B.C. to host seven FIFA World Cup Games in 2026 will leave British Columbians with a bill of $100 million to $145 million, the province announced Tuesday (April 30).

The new updated figures come as Tourism Minister Lanaga Popham and federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough gain a clearer picture on expected tourism revenues versus the costs associated with playing host.

Current cost estimates peg the total cost of hosting the games between $483 million and $581 million – a substantial increase from the original costs estimated before Vancouver was chosen as a host city, in March 2022, of $240 to $260 million.

One million visitors are expected to visit the province between 2026 and 2031, generating $1 billion in additional dollars to the provincial GDP. Projected direct revenues from hosting the seven games range between $383 million to $436 million.

Reasons for the inflated new estimate include that Vancouver was originally only set to host five games, not seven, as well as inflation and additional FIFA requirements, which requires improvements to BC Place and the installation of a grass field.

The new estimates also include a sizable contingency, with the acknowledgement that conditions may change in the future.

Popham said events like the World Cup can put the spotlight on the province.

“We are excited to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to Vancouver and British Columbia during the World Cup to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with us, boost our tourism sector and economy and help secure lasting benefits for the people of B.C.”

