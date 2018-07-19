VIDEO: How we make our newspapers

Ever wonder how Black Press Media gets over 100,000 papers out to your communities?

In the Greater Victoria area, Black Press is responsible for six community newspapers: Victoria News, Oak Bay News, the Goldstream Gazette, Peninsula News Review, Saanich News and the Sooke News Mirror. Combined, the papers reach 100,000 readers twice per week.

In addition, Monday Magazine, Tweed, Boulevard, and many commercial magazines are also printed at Black Press printing presses.

Ever wonder how the process works? So did our journalists! Take a look at the video below to find out what they learned!

