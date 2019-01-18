Oak Bay High School’s robotics team in competition. (Submitted by Jeffrey Laird)

VIDEO: Oak Bay High robots compete in international competition

Local school hosts league competition Saturday

Students on Oak Bay High’s robotics teams are getting their last league match in before the regional finals in February.

The league competition takes place Saturday, Jan. 19 at Oak Bay High, with the action beginning at 1 p.m.

It’s the second year the school has had a robotics team competing in the international First Tech Challenge (FTC). The FTC is a robotics competition where teams of students build robots that compete in games. Oak Bay High has 20 students working in two teams this year, each with a different strategy. Robo is a robot designed like a tank that will try to go through and over obstacles, whereas Obor is designed to manoeuvre around quickly.

READ MORE: Rookie robotics team doubles in its first year at Oak Bay High

Teacher Jeffrey Laird says this year they’re competing in space landing-themed games where the robots try to collect “minerals” from a course designed with various obstacles.

“There’s two stages to the game. There’s an autonomous one — so the first 30 seconds is several challenges where the robots are acting on their own. They either have to be able to look around and figure out and find where the things are, or be programmed as such so they can complete the task. The points that they score in autonomous are a lot more than when the driver control period takes over,” Laird said.

“After 30 seconds, the students take control of the robot using basically Xbox controllers, and they get to accumulate more points by collecting these minerals and bringing them back.”

Competing is also cooperative, he said. Robots are paired up with other competing robots at random. Sometimes Robo and Obor work together, sometimes they work alongside competing programs. At Oak Bay High, this means that both teams share problem solving and programming expertise. Competition wide, there have been occasions of other programs lending and sharing parts to keep the bots rolling.

“Robo’s main central nervous system exploded the other day when the kids crashed it into something,” Laird said. “One of the other teams lent us a spare part that they had so that our robot could be operational for this Saturday.”


jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria Whisky Festival kicks off this weekend

Just Posted

Langford mayor says City threatened during meeting over speculation tax

Stew Young says he wants Langford exempt from tax

School district reconsiders late French for Cedar Hill, but Central is out

District says space at Central at capacity, while Cedar Hill has room

West Shore RCMP carry out two drug seizures, arrest one man in Colwood

Man arrested in Colwood after month-long drug trafficking investigation

Unruly passenger forces Victoria-bound flight to divert to Calgary

Police say charges are pending against a woman in her 40s

25 drivers in Victoria pulled for drug impairment since cannabis legalized

Little change seen in number of impaired drivers since new laws enacted

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should people have to license their cats?

The Victoria Natural History Society has sent letters to 13 municipalities in… Continue reading

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wind, tides could combine for 7-metre Long Beach waves Saturday

Extreme wave hazard warning at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Vancouver Island dog walker accosted by man with bear spray

Woman figures man is afraid of dogs after latest in string of Comox Valley incidents

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Nick Naydev posted the video last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas

Parents in this B.C. city can no longer opt kids out of class for personal beliefs

Change comes as part of ‘big overhaul’ of school district’s learning resources policy approved by board

Most Read