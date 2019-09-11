The View Royal Bike Park is now officially open, with riders of all ages enjoying the track. (Town of View Royal/Twitter)

View Royal bike park to officially open this weekend

Grand opening event to be held on Sept. 14 at View Royal Park

Cycling enthusiasts can rejoice, the new bike park in View Royal is now open.

A continuous circuit with rollers, berms and jumps is ready for bikers to hit the pavement and enjoy a fun ride that requires little to no peddling.

The Town of View Royal will be holding a Bike Track Grand Opening event at View Royal Park on Sept. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. that will feature a ribbon cutting, cake and bike skills training provided by The Cycling Co.

READ ALSO: View Royal bike park could open to public next week

Work on the $150,000 project began in early July in response to public consultation.

Biker Dean Stanton did a test run of the park about one month ago. A representative of the Ontario design and consulting firm Transition Bike Parks also flew out to fine-tune the ride elements.

The track includes line painting that indicates the track direction, the beginner track route with green arrows, the intermediate track route with blue arrows and the track boundaries with red arrows.

On Aug. 16, the bike track opened while it was in the final stages of completion and was being enjoyed by many riders, according to the Town of View Royal. It closed again on Aug. 28 for some maintenance.

READ ALSO: View Royal rolling out new bike park

Now, it is ready to be enjoyed by riders of all ages.

The Town of View Royal advises children under the age of 10 to be supervised by a parent or guardian. Helmets are mandatory at the park and protective padding is recommended.

The design of the bike park was chosen out of three options that were presented to View Royal by Transitions Bike Parks. A track committee consisting of volunteers including the bike park manager and the Team BC mountain bike coach was created to help determine a track concept and work through the construction phase.

