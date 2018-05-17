WATCH: North Saanich school teacher wins PM’s award

Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May presents Deep Cove school teacher Candice Lee with a Certificate of Achievement, awarded by the Prime Minister’s Office. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Candice Lee is passionate about working with children as they try new things. She also encourages kids to be as inclusive and diverse as possible as they explore their world.

It’s that emphasis that has earned Lee, a teacher at Deep Cove Elementary School in North Saanich, a Prime Minister’s teaching award this year.

In a small ceremony at Deep Cove School on May 16, Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May presented Lee with a Certificate of Achievement in front of a group of cheering students.

“We all know that at Deep Cove, Madame Lee is an amazing musical talent, choreographer, woodworker, mathematician … she does everything you could ever imagine a teacher could do,” said Principal Steve MacGregor.

MacGregor credited Deep Cove’s parent group for all their work on nominating Lee for the honour and introduced May to a crowd of students in the school’s mini-gym.

“I am very honoured to be here to present a very big award … the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence,” May said, presenting Lee the certificate.

Lee said she was very honoured to receive the aware and at the same time recognized the staff, parents and students at Deep Cove school that made it possible. Quoting NFL coach Jimmy Johnson, Lee said the difference between ordinary and extraordinary, “is just that little bit extra.”

Lee teaches Grade 6 French Immersion, Grade 4 and 5 classes and band at Deep Cove school. In her nomination outline, she was recognized for organizing multicultural year-end music and dance performances for the whole school. She is also a leader in bringing in new programs and approaches — such as online math programs and a school-wide focus on mindfulness.