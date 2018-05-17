WATCH: North Saanich school teacher wins PM’s award

Candice Lee at Deep Cove School recognized for her multicultural focus

Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May presents Deep Cove school teacher Candice Lee with a Certificate of Achievement, awarded by the Prime Minister’s Office. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Candice Lee is passionate about working with children as they try new things. She also encourages kids to be as inclusive and diverse as possible as they explore their world.

It’s that emphasis that has earned Lee, a teacher at Deep Cove Elementary School in North Saanich, a Prime Minister’s teaching award this year.

In a small ceremony at Deep Cove School on May 16, Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May presented Lee with a Certificate of Achievement in front of a group of cheering students.

“We all know that at Deep Cove, Madame Lee is an amazing musical talent, choreographer, woodworker, mathematician … she does everything you could ever imagine a teacher could do,” said Principal Steve MacGregor.

MacGregor credited Deep Cove’s parent group for all their work on nominating Lee for the honour and introduced May to a crowd of students in the school’s mini-gym.

“I am very honoured to be here to present a very big award … the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence,” May said, presenting Lee the certificate.

Lee said she was very honoured to receive the aware and at the same time recognized the staff, parents and students at Deep Cove school that made it possible. Quoting NFL coach Jimmy Johnson, Lee said the difference between ordinary and extraordinary, “is just that little bit extra.”

Lee teaches Grade 6 French Immersion, Grade 4 and 5 classes and band at Deep Cove school. In her nomination outline, she was recognized for organizing multicultural year-end music and dance performances for the whole school. She is also a leader in bringing in new programs and approaches — such as online math programs and a school-wide focus on mindfulness.

Previous story
Claremont students bring marine life back to Victoria International Marina

Just Posted

Claremont students bring marine life back to Victoria International Marina

Class project built reef balls, to drop in local waters and attract fish habitats

UPDATE: One man in custody after series of assaults in downtown Victoria

Witnesses report multiple assualts with a hockey stick

Victoria Day Parade returns to celebrate 120 years

F18 Hornets to honour #HumboldtStrong with first ever fly past, kicking off parade

Vancouver Island under burn ban starting May 18

Small campfires still allowed under Cat. 2 open fire prohibition

Rifflandia music festival lineup announced for 2018

Royal Athletic Park and downtown Victoria venues will be jumping Sept. 13 to 16

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria show more spring in step

Sales in April 2018 up compared to March 2018, but still down year-to-year

Search underway for Benjamin Kilmer, 41

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

Virtual simulation engages users in the event of a tsunami hitting Port Alberni

UVic team debuted simulation at the 2018 #BCTECH Summit

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Most Read