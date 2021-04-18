WATCH: Saanich police, Victoria mayor bust some moves in new Dance Across Victoria video

Saanich police officers were one group of dozens that submitted dance clips to the Greater Victoria Festival Society, to help create the Dance Across Victoria video montage. (Youtube/Screenshot)

A new virtual campaign by the Greater Victoria Festival Society had dozens of local organizations, businesses and people boogieing.

In February, the society put a call out to the region, requesting that people submit short clips of them dancing, no matter their experience level. And, in the two months since, residents have answered.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

In the newly released Dance Across Victoria video montage, everyone from Saanich police officers and Victoria city council to Ballet Victoria and countless families, businesses and people are featured, all to the tune of Brand New Day.

“With the year we’ve had, it’s important to stay positive, connected and motivated. And, with Dance Across Victoria, we wanted to show just how resilient our community really is,” Greater Victoria Festival Society executive director Kelly Kurta said in a statement.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DanceGreater Victoria