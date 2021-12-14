West Shore businesses, City of Langford donate $10,000 to families in need

A big donation is helping one local charity and Greater Victoria families after a slow start to the giving season.

Langford Mayor Stew Young and Ron Coutre, president of the West Shore Developers Association (WSDA), presented $10,000 to volunteers from the CFAX Santas Anonymous Society at Westshore Town Centre on Dec. 14.

The money was raised from the mayor’s charity golf tournament and donations from several businesses including from the WSDA itself.

Christine Hewitt, Santas Anonymous executive director, said it was exciting when she heard about the donations, adding the money would be a big help.

She said while it had been a slow start for donations it has picked up properly, although they were not receiving as many gift card donations as other kinds of gifts. Hewitt said Santas Anonymous tries to give each kid a clothing gift card so they can have the experience of shopping, but also get what they really need.

“Kids ask for a hoodie, or socks and underwear,” she said. “That’s not things kids who were more fortunate would ask for.”

Despite the challenges, Hewitt said they should be able to meet their donations goal. This year, 2,672 kids are receiving gifts, plus another 2,247 parents. As well as gifts and gift cards, kids also receive food bags — meant to replace school breakfast and lunch programs they miss out on during the Christmas holidays – with a gift card for food and eggs.

