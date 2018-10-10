West Shore RCMP battle stigma with ‘men cry too’

Cops encourage all sexual assault and domestic violence victims ahead of World Mental Health Day

West Shore RCMP has a message for men across the region: it’s OK to cry, and we’re here to listen.

Const. Matt Baker, who sent a tweet from the force’s account encouraging men not to suffer in silence, said although men are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, they are much less likely to report these crimes to police.

“The idea is we just wanted to let men know they don’t have to be quiet anymore about any issues. That old mentality that men had where they keep things on the inside, where they grin and bear it and keep going, that’s going away,” Baker said.

READ MORE: Meet the new leader of the West Shore RCMP

Since the tweet on Sept. 27, Baker said it’s hard to tell if rates of reports from men have gone up. The stigma of what’s expected from men reduces how much violence against men is reported. Baker said this creates a “dark shadow” on statistics.

“Bad things can happen to guys,” Baker said. “Statistics show women do suffer more violence at the hands of men and their partners, but men do suffer violence too, especially partners involved in same-sex relationships and transgender individuals suffer more violence.”

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP unveils Wall of Honour

The West Shore RCMP is also turning its advice inward.

“Mental health issues are huge in the policing world, for first responders, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and military personnel,” he said. “It’s always a part of the things we see, the things we do. It takes a toll on the body, it takes a toll on the psyche.”

Baker said he’s seen a change in the force, with more openness in the office to talk about their experiences and the impacts.

“Everyone’s equal in the police’s eyes. We don’t care who you are. If something’s happened to you, it’s important you come in and talk to us. We can help you,” Baker said.

READ MORE: Centre for youth seeking mental health and addictions support opens in Victoria

keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bufflehead return to Greater Victoria waterways
Next story
Oktoberfest comes to Sidney’s SHOAL Centre

Just Posted

Victoria man among 3 in custody after police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Sidney hosting world rowing coastal championships this weekend

More than 400 rowers from 24 countries will be taking part in the four-day event

West Shore RCMP battle stigma with ‘men cry too’

Cops encourage all sexual assault and domestic violence victims ahead of World Mental Health Day

Island Health reminds people to get their flu shots early

Nationally, influenza causes over 12,000 hospitalizations per year

Seven straight days of sunshine to warm Victoria

Unseasonably warm temperatures in forecast, with no rain in sight

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Vancouver for Cascadia corridor conference

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

B.C.’s veteran licence plates to remain military only

RCMP, municipal police veterans denied entry to the program

B.C. pipeline blast risks Washington natural gas shortage

The blast Tuesday evening shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 600 miles northeast of Vancouver.

Most Read