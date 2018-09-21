What’s happening, Esquimalt?

Fall Farmers Market

The Esquimalt Farmers Market isn’t gone, it’s just moved inside to keep warm over the winter. Find the same great lineup of vendors (and some new ones!), food trucks and live music each Thursday from 4:30 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Esquimalt Rec Centre (527 Fraser St.) from Sept. 20 until Nov. 1. And don’t forget the Christmas Market Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Township Classics Kicks Off

A talented cast of international performers have been assembled by the Township Community Arts Council for another season of Township Classics, the world-class music series held each Sunday at 7 p.m. from Sept. 30 until Feb. 24 in the Ward Room at CFB Esquimalt. Tickets are $20 at the Sharkz Store (1244 Esquimalt Rd.) and a full schedule can be found at TownshipArts.org.

Branch Out

Grab a pal or bring the family to Saxe Point Park Sept. 30 for a morning (9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.) of learning how to work in partnership with the Township, local businesses and organizations to better preserve, sustain and regenerate urban forests. Community forestry requires citizen involvement to invest in long term and ongoing tree planting, protection and care programs, so come show you want to be part of the solution.

Seniors Appreciation Day Tea

Did you know Oct. 1 is National Seniors Day? Come out and have a chat over a complimentary cup of tea with friends and neighbours who have worked to ensure Esquimalt remains a thriving community for all ages. 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Esquimalt Rec Centre; event is reserved for guests who are 50 years or older.

Tour de Rock rolls through

Gather with Township staff to give a warm welcome to the Tour de Rock riders as they arrive in Esquimalt Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m. The team will roll through town nearing the end of their two-week, 1,000 km bike ride across Vancouver Island raising funds for kids with cancer.