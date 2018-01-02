Winter Solstice event raises funds for the Connections Place

Yoga conference partners with Uptown and the Connections Place for a night of yoga and fundraising

A Winter Solstice event raised money for the family of Michael Stone and the Connections Place, which works to create healing for mental health and to end stigma surrounding the topic.

The event raised more than $800 with 40 people in attendance.

The event brought the community of Victoria together for an evening of yoga, meditation, and intention setting. It was lead by local yoga influencers and teachers Carmen Spagnola, Mariah Filippone, and Katie Thacker. Tiffany Śwxeloselwet Joseph opened up the class with an acknowledgement of the the SENĆOŦEN lands, and DJ Rowan accompanied the class with music.

The Winter Solstice Class was sponsored by The Victoria Yoga Conference, Uptown, Lollë Uptown Victoria, and Good Life Juice. A silent auction took place with all proceeds going to the Connections Place.

“I’m grateful for how the event went. The energy was powerful,” said Carolyne Taylor, Victoria Yoga Conference founder and planner of the event. “It was a perfect way to bring together yoga, people that love it, and a great cause.”

The Victoria Yoga Conference is an annual event held in Victoria with more than 500 attendees and beyond 30 Wellness Market exhibitors. The sixth annual conference is set for Feb 9 to 11. Visit victoriayogaconference.com for details.

