Wounded Warriors BC races for Victoria finish line to raise funds, awareness

The 600-kilometre Wounded Warriors BC fundraiser and awareness campaign that started Feb. 27 on the North Island wraps Sunday in Victoria. (John Penner WWRBC photographer)

A relay-style run rolls into Victoria on Sunday to celebrate 600 kilometres of sweat equity to raise funds and bring awareness to mental health concerns among emergency responders.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC sees teams of runners traverse the length of Vancouver Island annually to raise awareness and funds for Wounded Warriors Canada – a national mental health service for uniformed first responders such as firefighters, police, paramedics and military members.

Funds donated from Vancouver Island stay on the Island.

This year the run began in Port Hardy on Feb. 27.

Wounded Warrior Run BC was created by two service members eager to help, in response to a rash of suicides in the Canadian Armed Forces. The men combined their love of endurance running and need to bring awareness to the help that exists for operational stress injures – then set out to run the length of Vancouver Island to benefit Wounded Warriors Canada.

The team has evolved, but the mission remains the same. Each year a team representing veterans, first responders and their families run relay-style for eight consecutive days from Port Hardy to Victoria, meeting with community members along the way.

As of Wednesday, funds raised neared $95,000 of the $250,000 goal for the Island.

Residents can cheer the team as it arrives for a grand finale at Market Square in Victoria on March 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Follow the run and learn how to donate on the Wounded Warriors BC Facebook page.

