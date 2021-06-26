Young storytellers lead readers on a hunt through Victoria

Pencil ninja is just one of the many stories from the minds of local youth on display in Victoria shop windows now through July 2. (Drawing courtesy Story Studio)

A new display dispersed throughout storefronts in Victoria gives readers a peek into creative young minds.

Now through July 2, visitors can find a single page in store windows, collectively forming a Story Path throughout the city. Reading an entire story means visiting several different places, but not to worry, the pages tell people where to go next.

In total, 18 businesses host 36 posters telling stories, including that of Pencil Ninja.

READ ALSO: 8 Greater Victoria teens don fancy dresses, celebrate grad with seniors

“Pencil Ninja learned the ancient art of penciljitsu from his father before him, all the way back to ancient Japan. He’ll need all of his wits and all of his ninja skills in order to defeat the giants trying to use his lead.

“Pencil Ninja runs to his car and jumps into the driver seat and tries to start it. But the battery is dead. The giants are getting closer.”

To learn more, find the next page. Visit storystudio.ca/storypath for a map and to enter for prizes.

All of the stories were written by youth in programs run by Story Studio and community partners including such as the Greater Victoria Public Library, Victoria Literacy Connection, Child Care Resource and Referral and the Greater Victoria School District. Story Studio is a Victoria charity that exists to inspire, educate and empower young writers through storytelling.

“It’s important to us to celebrate the amazing stories that our youth produce, and to showcase their work,” said Sean Rodman, executive director of Story Studio. “In addition, this outdoor ‘scavenger hunt for stories’ promotes literacy and outdoor physical activity, while encouraging a vibrant downtown.”

READ ALSO: Back of Burnside building in Saanich to feature mural of hope and positivity

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaLiterature