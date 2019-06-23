Your summer 2019 outdoor movie roundup

Netflix inside with friends and family or spending time outside?

Sometimes it’s a tough choice, but with several free outdoor movies lined up for the summer you may not have to choose. All that’s required is a blanket or lawn chair and yourself.

All movies begin as the sun starts to set and are at different locations in Greater Victoria. Seating is first-come-first serve so be sure to get there early for a prime movie-watching spot.

Outdoor Movie Schedule:

Esquimalt Summer Outdoor Movies

Bullen Park, 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

July 10: Top Gun

July 24: Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse

Aug. 7: How to Train Your Dragon 3

Aug. 21: Aquaman

Free Drive-In Movie Night Millstream Village

Millstream Village Shopping Centre, 6 p.m.

July 11: Mary Poppins Returns

July 18: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Parking opens at 6 p.m. with the films starting at sunset.

Free-B Film Festival

Beacon Hill Park, Cameron Bandshell, 9 p.m.

Aug. 9: Legally Blonde

Aug. 10: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Aug. 16: Hook

Aug. 17: Jurassic Park

Aug. 23: Mrs. Doubtfire

Aug. 24: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

