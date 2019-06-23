(Facebook/Esquimalt Parks and Recreation-Summer Outdoor Movie Series)

Your summer 2019 outdoor movie roundup

Enjoy free outdoor movies in Greater Victoria this summer

Netflix inside with friends and family or spending time outside?

Sometimes it’s a tough choice, but with several free outdoor movies lined up for the summer you may not have to choose. All that’s required is a blanket or lawn chair and yourself.

All movies begin as the sun starts to set and are at different locations in Greater Victoria. Seating is first-come-first serve so be sure to get there early for a prime movie-watching spot.

READ ALSO: Hallmark movie Once Upon a Prince filming in Metchosin

Outdoor Movie Schedule:

Esquimalt Summer Outdoor Movies

Bullen Park, 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

July 10: Top Gun

July 24: Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse

Aug. 7: How to Train Your Dragon 3

Aug. 21: Aquaman

Free Drive-In Movie Night Millstream Village

Millstream Village Shopping Centre, 6 p.m.

July 11: Mary Poppins Returns

July 18: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Parking opens at 6 p.m. with the films starting at sunset.

READ ALSO: Hallmark movie being filmed at Langford City Hall

Free-B Film Festival

Beacon Hill Park, Cameron Bandshell, 9 p.m.

Aug. 9: Legally Blonde

Aug. 10: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Aug. 16: Hook

Aug. 17: Jurassic Park

Aug. 23: Mrs. Doubtfire

Aug. 24: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

