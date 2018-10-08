Ballet Victoria’s production of Frankenstein mixes the gothic horror of the original story with the beauty and mystery of classic romantic ballet Giselle. It runs Oct. 26-28 at the Royal Theatre. Photo and illustration by Derek Ford/Ballet Victoria

Ballet Victoria brings Frankenstein’s creation to life

Company blends Shelley’s gothic tale with traditional romantic ballet Giselle

Having your dance company’s season opener land near Halloween can be a blessing or curse.

Artistic directors must decide whether to play to its ghoulish appeal, or completely steer away from the juxtaposition of dates.

For Ballet Victoria’s Paul Destrooper, it provided an opportunity to tackle head-on one of the most retold horror stories in English literature and put their own spin on it.

This month’s production of Frankenstein at the Royal Theatre – staged 200 years after the original story was published by Mary Shelley – blends the dark elements of this gothic tale of eternal life and resurrection with the beauty and tragedy of a love story born in death, inspired by the romantic classical ballet, Giselle.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s something that is a great story and it’s kind of fun to do ballets that are a little bit out of the expected,” says Destrooper. Of the pre-Halloween time frame, he adds, “if we do some repertoire that relates to that, people are a little bit more likely be curious.”

ALSO READ: Ballet Victoria soirée fundraiser a prelude to final show of season

The first act focuses on the doctor and his creation of the creature from a place of great personal pain mixed with blind ambition. It features an eclectic musical accompaniment mix, ranging from contemporary to classical.

“It’s told from the perspective of the monster who’s coming to life and is not understanding where he’s from and what’s going on,” Destrooper explains.

One of the twists in this retelling lies in the makeup of the creature: rather than reanimating the heart of one of the miscellaneous corpses he harvested for its body, Frankenstein uses the organ of an unmarried virgin who died of a broken heart, Giselle.

The second act draws less from the violent latter chapters of the Frankenstein story, and intertwines it with components from Giselle, with the Wilis – the other dead unmarried women – converging on the creature and Frankenstein and helping carry the story to its crescendo.

“It’s a more traditional white ballet; it’s romantic and the women are ethereal – and in this case they are a little bit more powerful,” Destrooper says.

WATCH: Ballet Victoria’s Director’s Choice en point at Royal

With the creature falling for and winning the spirit of the young woman whose heart he bears, it allows for a fun transition reminiscent of the Corpse Bride by Tim Burton. There’s even a bit of dark humour in Act 2, when a meeting between the creature and its maker prompts a mock Darth Vader-Luke Skywalker “I’m your father” scene.

“For the people who are huge ballet aficionados, they are going to see Giselle; they will enjoy the beautiful choreography and be invited to look at a very different version of that story,” notes Destrooper. “It’s neat to do these ballets with a bit more of a narrative that people are familiar with. Then the dancers get to act, on top of the amazing steps they are performing.”

While there is no happy ending to the traditional Frankenstein, he says, “we leave people with a bit of hope. Some of the things that people are so quick to judge have redeeming qualities.”

Ballet Victoria’s Frankenstein plays three shows, Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at balletvictoria.ca, at the Royal and McPherson box office or by phone at 250-386-6121.

editor@mondaymag.com

Previous story
Early Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder music featured in young trio’s Oct. 19 performance here

Just Posted

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Goldstream Fountain uses water that is recycled

The fountain uses 10,000 litres of water that are recycled through it

Support sought for constant dull aching pain of fibromyalgia

Disorder often accompanied by fatigue, sleep and memory issues

One third of Victoria’s homeless population identifies as Indigenous

Figure appears in the latest edition of Victoria’s Vital Signs published by the Victoria Foundation.

BC SPCA offers half off adoption fees for province-wide event

‘Fall Head Over Tails in Love’ one-day adoption event at all branches

Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Entrepreneurs cook up edible pot products despite legalization delay

Ottawa has promised that legalization for edibles will come in 2018/19

Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

Most Read