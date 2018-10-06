New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult comes to Victoria to talk about her latest novel on Oct. 18. She’ll be appearing at the Alix Goolden Hall as part of the Bolen Books author series. Images courtesy jodipicoult.com

Bestseller Jodi Picoult leads fall author’s talk list in Victoria

Bolen Books ready to launch new season of special events

Kyle Wells

Monday Magazine contributor

Reading is a mostly solitary hobby, typically best enjoyed in a quiet room or a tranquil park, but that doesn’t mean readers aren’t keen to connect.

Proof of this lies in the popularity of Bolen Books’ author events, which consistently draw large crowds of bookworms excited to see their favourite writers in person and spend time with other lovers of the written word.

“People really get a sense of closeness with the authors that they read, they get a sense of connection,” said Vaughn Naylor, promotions co-ordinator at Bolen’s. And just as they find in the pages of their favourite books, audiences are looking for a little intellectual stimulation, he added.

“We really want to bring in events that people want to talk about, to talk about issues and ideas that will challenge them; open their minds.”

Typically, the store hosts author events in the fall and spring, and a new season is kicking off this October.

Top of the list in terms of excitement level is an appearance by Jodi Picoult at Alix Goolden Hall on Oct. 18. Picoult has had multiple novels reach No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list, including Nineteen Minutes, Handle with Care and House Rules. Picoult will present her new novel A Spark of Light, which Naylor describes as a “really amazing book, [that’s] very topical in today’s social climate.”

Only recently announced is a reading with Australia’s Liane Moriarty, another hugely popular author perhaps best known for her 2014 novel Big Little Lies, which was adapted into an HBO series. Moriarty unveils a new novel, Nine Perfect Strangers, about a group of people at a health resort who may be in for more than they bargained for. She will be appearing in-store for a ticketed event Nov. 17.

Sports fans can look forward to an appearance by Curtis “Cujo” Joseph, the former NHL goaltender who minded the net for the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and others in the ’90s and 2000s. He’s written a memoir, appropriately titled Cujo, and stops by on Nov. 6.

“We’re expecting a really big turnout for that one,” said Naylor.

Other author events feature Sarah Winman (When God Was a Rabbit) with her new novel on Oct. 17, Barbara Smith, presenting Great Canadian Ghost Stories on Oct. 23; longtime Sooke News Mirror editor Pirjo Raits (Out of the Woods, Woodworkers along the Salish Sea) on Nov. 5 and local author May Q. Wong on Nov. 7 with City in Colour, a collection of stories focused on Victoria.

For more information on any of these events visit bolen.bc.ca.

Previous story
WATCH: Backstage as Cirque du Soleil premieres ‘Corteo’ in Victoria

Just Posted

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

B.C. Hydro responding to second power outage of the day in Greater Victoria

Crews working to restore power in Metchosin, Langford, Colwood

How accessible are Victoria’s public washrooms?

Victoria Disability Resource Centre identifies many barriers for wheelchair users to access toilets

Elderly man denied cab ride, ‘not a big enough fare’

Taxies at Swartz Bay turn away rides to nearby Sidney in favour of bigger fares

Indigenous tourism blossoming on Vancouver Island

BIG READ: Islanders investing in First Nations cultural experiences to attract the world

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How prevention sites keep stopping deaths

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Most Read