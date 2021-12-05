Canadian TV icon returns with dad jokes, holiday music to benefit Victoria’s less fortunate

Tom Jackson returns his popular holiday fundraiser The Huron Carole, to support Victoria’s less fortunate on Dec. 10. (Tom Jackson/YouTube)

Famed Canadian TV personality Tom Jackson brings his Huron Carole – and dad jokes – back to Victoria in virtual format for 2021.

The popular annual benefit show shifted online during the COVID-19 pandemic and returns to its Zoom platform Dec. 10.

Jackson’s holiday show is a tradition spanning more than three decades touring from coast to coast to coast. In Victoria, The Huron Carole – under the 2021 theme Angels without Wings – event funds the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

The show promises Christmas classics, road stories, fables, original music and dad jokes delivered by Jackson. Tom McKillip leads the band with Huron Carole alumni musicians Phil Hall, John Thiel and Keith Floen. Keeping everyone in time is drummer Joey McIntyre and blues vocalist Samantha King promises to take things up a notch.

The show is Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Tickets are $15 ($16.05 with fees) and include exclusive access to the 75-minute performance. Find them online at eventbrite.ca.

