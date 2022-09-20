Colin James takes ‘Open Road’ toward Vancouver Island

Musician to performs songs from Juno Award-winning new album in Nanaimo and Victoria

Colin James will perform songs from his latest album at a pair of upcoming Vancouver Island shows.

The multiple award-winning, chart-topping, and multi-platinum-selling guitarist released his 20th studio album, Open Road, which won his second Juno Award for Blues Album of the Year this year, following his win three years ago for Miles To Go.

Open Road is still in the top 20 on the Roots Music Report’s Canadian Chart for its 44th week straight and has had eight singles in Roots Music Report’s top 50 song chart, according to a press release.

James has delivered more than 20 albums during his career that spans more than 30 years and has worked revered artists including Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray, Keith Richards, Lenny Kravitz, ZZ Top, Mavis Staples, Luther Allison, Roomful of Blues, Bobby King and Terry Evans, John Hammond Jr., the Chieftains, Carlos Santana, Jeff Healey, and Buddy Guy, among others.

James performs at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Royal Theatre in Victoria. For tickets, information, click here.



