Comedian that perfected motorcycle impression comes to Greater Victoria

Herb Dixon performs in Oak Bay and View Royal this February

Herb Dixon will perform at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in Oak Bay on Feb. 20. (Submitted Photo)

Herb Dixon has been dubbed The Harley Guy, not because he can ride one but because he’s mastered the sound of one.

Dixon has been making club audiences laugh with impressions and jokes for more than 40 years.

In partnership with Keycorp Sports and Entertainment, Dixon will take the stage at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in Oak Bay on Feb. 20, for the second show on his Full Throttle Comedy Tour. From there, Dixon will head to Elements Casino in View Royal on Feb. 21.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 (includes taxes and fees) Purchase tickets online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

