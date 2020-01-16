Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

Elisabeth Moss, foreground, in a scene from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sophie Giraud/Hulu via AP

Costume creators for “Riverdale,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Anne With an E” are among the designers being honoured for their work in film and TV.

The Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design has announced nominees in 15 categories for the CAFTCAD Awards, set for March 1 in Toronto.

Designers for Netflix’s “Riverdale” face off in the contemporary TV category against those from TVA.ca’s “LOL:),” Super Channel’s “Get Shorty,” CBC’s ”Baroness Von Sketch,” and CTV Comedy’s ”The Detour.” The period TV category features nominees from AMC’s ”The Terror,” CTV Sci-Fi’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and the CBC series “Anne With an E,” “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Unspeakable.”

The sci-fi TV finalists come from Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Bravo’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” TVO Kids’ “Odd Squad,” Showcase’s “Batwoman,” and the CTV Sci-Fi shows “Killjoys” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

The contemporary film category lists designers from “It Chapter Two,” “Disappearance at Clifton Hill,” “Ready or Not,” “J.T. Leroy,” and “In the Shadow of the Moon.” Nominees in the period film category worked on “The Lighthouse,” “Brotherhood,” “Stockholm,” “I am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story,” and “Goalie.”

READ MORE: Former B.C. boxer relishes role on ‘Riverdale’

A new international category will hand the film prize to the team behind “The Song of Names,” and a TV prize to the team behind Netflix’s “Daybreak.”

The nominees are either Canadian citizens or permanent residents who worked on projects produced in Canada or co-productions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Just Posted

Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians

Slippery roads, sidewalks causing delays

Water main break impacts Blanshard, Bay streets

Main roads closed as crews work to fix break

Some Oak Bay, Jordan River residents still without power

BC Hydro restores power to 75,000 south Island customers over the past 24 hours

Most Greater Victoria schools in session but buses cancelled

Schools re-open for classes after snow day

Greater Victoria gears up for fourth annual Women’s March

‘Women Rising 2020’ theme to be reflected in Saturday’s march

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

High winds cause cancellations, delays for several BC Ferries routes

Snow removal, 60-80 km winds stop many morning sailings

Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

Most Read