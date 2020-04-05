Deadline extended for annual writing competition

Authors Julie Paul, left, Susan Braley and Robin Stevenson are the category judges for this year’s Victoria Writer’s Society writing competition. The submission deadline has been extended to June 1.

Writing is a perfect ways to harness people’s creativity during these times of isolation and staying indoors.

The Victoria Writers’ Society’s 18th annual writing competition is once again searching for the best short stories, creative non-fiction and poetry from Vancouver Island writers – published or unpublished. Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on everyone’s lives, the entry deadline for the contest has been extended to June 1.

“This is a great way for people to get their work published, especially if they are trying to kickstart a writing career,” said competition organizer Diana Jones, who herself is in self-isolation after returning recently from Europe. “We’ve had some well-known local names on the winners’ list.”

READ ALSO: Life mimics art for actors in play about pandemic

Secured as judges for this year are former Victoria Book Prize winner Julie Paul (fiction), award-winning children and teen literature author Robin Stevenson (creative non-fiction) and decorated writer-teacher Susan Braley (poetry).

The winners in each category will receive a prize of $300, with $200 for second place and $100 for third. All winners’ entries will be published in Island Writer, the society’s literary journal. Non-winners will also be considered for publication.

To make it safer for all concerned during the pandemic, the Society is now accepting electronic submissions only. Email them to contest@victoriawriters.ca . Writers are asked to e-transfer the $25 entry fee to treasurer@victoriawriters.ca or mail a cheque to Victoria Writers’ Society, Annual Writing Competition, P.O. Box 8311, Victoria, BC, V8W 3R9. All submissions must be received by June 1.

Find more information on submission criteria at victoriawriters.ca.



editor@mondaymag.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

contestliterary