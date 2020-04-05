Authors Julie Paul, left, Susan Braley and Robin Stevenson are the category judges for this year’s Victoria Writer’s Society writing competition. The submission deadline has been extended to June 1.

Deadline extended for annual writing competition

Mail-in entry format makes Victoria Writer’s Society contest perfect for the times

Writing is a perfect ways to harness people’s creativity during these times of isolation and staying indoors.

The Victoria Writers’ Society’s 18th annual writing competition is once again searching for the best short stories, creative non-fiction and poetry from Vancouver Island writers – published or unpublished. Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on everyone’s lives, the entry deadline for the contest has been extended to June 1.

“This is a great way for people to get their work published, especially if they are trying to kickstart a writing career,” said competition organizer Diana Jones, who herself is in self-isolation after returning recently from Europe. “We’ve had some well-known local names on the winners’ list.”

READ ALSO: Life mimics art for actors in play about pandemic

Secured as judges for this year are former Victoria Book Prize winner Julie Paul (fiction), award-winning children and teen literature author Robin Stevenson (creative non-fiction) and decorated writer-teacher Susan Braley (poetry).

The winners in each category will receive a prize of $300, with $200 for second place and $100 for third. All winners’ entries will be published in Island Writer, the society’s literary journal. Non-winners will also be considered for publication.

To make it safer for all concerned during the pandemic, the Society is now accepting electronic submissions only. Email them to contest@victoriawriters.ca . Writers are asked to e-transfer the $25 entry fee to treasurer@victoriawriters.ca or mail a cheque to Victoria Writers’ Society, Annual Writing Competition, P.O. Box 8311, Victoria, BC, V8W 3R9. All submissions must be received by June 1.

Find more information on submission criteria at victoriawriters.ca.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

contestliterary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LIVE MUSIC: Artist in Residence reaching into the community

Just Posted

Sunday morning fire damages Victoria gas station

The fire on Fairfield Road caused $75,000 in estimated damages to tires and automotive equipment

Deadline extended for annual writing competition

Mail-in entry format makes Victoria Writer’s Society contest perfect for the times

SOOKE HISTORY: Phillips at Highway 14 before it was home to Sooke’s third traffic light

Elida Peers is a historian with Sooke Region Museum

Oak Bay deputy police chief and family cut Guatemala vacation short to return home

Belize border, punctured gas tank part of the adventure

Program makes a connection with isolated Victoria seniors

Phoning Seniors Together program lines up volunteers with seniors at Luther Court

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Seniors in B.C. care homes face challenging times

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Most Read