Ellie Lagrandeur, a First Nations artist of Ojibwe descent, is showing her work on the front lawn of her home at 924 Deal St. Aug. 15. and 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Ellie Lagrandeur Photo)

Deal Street artist to host front yard art show this weekend

Ojibwe artist inspired by West Coast features and landscapes

Deal Street resident Ellie Lagrandeur is the latest Oak Bay artist to set up shop in her front yard as she’ll have her paintings on display in front of her home Saturday and Sunday.

The First Nations artist of Ojibwe descent is showing her work on the front lawn of her home Aug. 15. and 16 at 924 Deal St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lagrandeur is a self-taught painter who took it up 32 years ago to great success. She also showcases her work at the Dreamcatchers Gift and Art Gallery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., that she opened and where she spends her time when she’s not in Oak Bay.

READ MORE: First Arts Alive sculptures of 2020 installed in Oak Bay

“It’s all my originals – water-themed, oceans, and sunsets – and I really feel like it’s inspired by the West Coast area,” Lagrandeur said. “I have one that’s an 84-inch long canvas.”

Victoria artists have been finding innovative ways to host smaller outdoor shows as this year’s Moss Street Paint-In, which Lagrandeur was hoping to partake in, was unable to happen. Same goes for Oak Bay’s Bowker Creek Brush Up, though organizers hope to be able to host some sort of event by September.

Lagrandeur is travelling back from Alberta about six days ahead of Saturday’s show and emphasizes the artwork will be set up for social distancing with hand sanitizer available to visitors and passersby.

READ ALSO: Artists host boulevard show in Oak Bay

“It’s of course going to be as safe as possible,” she said. “It’s a big yard. We did have to close the art gallery in Fort Saskatchewan. It’s now reopened. We wear masks.”

Lagrandeur is a great-granddaughter to Chief Louis Espaniola of the Sagamok Anishnabek First Nation who grew up in Ontario before migrating westward, recently falling in love with Oak Bay.

“I’m just hoping it’s just a nice pleasant experience for everyone.”

For more on Lagrandeur’s art visit rrgallery.ca/ellie-lagrandeur-limited-edition-ar.

