A Disney production is underway at Government House. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Disney production filming at Victoria’s Government House today

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Rockland Avenue mansion

Film crews were working away inside Government House on Thursday filming a Disney movie.

Outside the home of B.C.’s lieutenant governor, location manager Matt Palmer confirmed that a Disney production was using the interior of the 1401 Rockland Ave. mansion, but he wouldn’t reveal more.

Kathleen Gilbert, film commissioner at the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission said the made-for-TV movie is called “The Big Sleep,” and that as a cross-over film it is a continuation of a separate story, though it could also act as a standalone film.

The movie is directed by Kelly Ortega, who has directed famous hits like Hocus Pocus, the High School Musical movies, Descendants, and episodes of Ally McBeal and Gilmore Girls.

Filming was due to wrap up today (June 21) and crews will be gone by Friday.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Rebirth of downtown cultural festival coming to Victoria in July

Just Posted

Victoria council candidate wants to help out young families

Grace Lore doesn’t see her family’s demographic well represented on council

Crash snarls traffic on Trans Canada at Tillicum

One of the vehicles involved has markings of a company supplying traffic control personnel

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Emergency crews aid injured man at Thetis Lake Park

Crews transport patient back to main beach by boat

Saanich to study ‘mega mansions’ on farm land

District staff will study the siting of homes on agricultural lots

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

VIDEO: First day of summer celebrated with solstice celebration

June 21 marks the first day of summer

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Victoria’s Government House today

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Rockland Avenue mansion

RCMP seek owner of pianos found in Richmond warehouse

The instruments range in size from small uprights to concert grands

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Most Read