Emerging pop star to play Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre

Vancouver-based Madison Olds plays the Mary Winspear Centre on Oct. 7 as part of the Seaside Sessions. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)

Kamloops-born Madison Olds appears to be standing on the edge of stardom as she prepares to play Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on Oct. 7.

Audiences have streamed Cliché of Falling in Love 1.7 million times since the release of Olds’ EP, Drowning in My Thoughts in July 2021. Her song Best Part of Me has been a hit on radio, reaching the Top 30 of several Billboard and Mediabase charts. Last fall, another of her compositions, 3’s a Crowd, underscored the worldwide digital campaign of iconic fashion and lifestyle brand Pretty Little Thing.

These successes have built on her debut album Blue, released in 2019 with its feature single, Moments in the Mountains, written for the 2018 BC Winter Games in Kamloops.

Olds’ follow-up single Thank You allowed her to climb another rung. It placed her on Hot AC (adult contemporary) radio charts and place in the top 10 of the CBC Searchlight 2019 songwriting competition. It also garnered her an international showcase at Music Matters in Singapore that fall.

More seasoned acts, including the legendary Willie Nelson, have taken note of Olds by inviting her to play as an opening act.

Yet for all of this success, Olds’ biggest achievement appears to be raising some $100,000 with the help of TikTok, toward stem cell treatment for her partner after he severed his spine.

Olds’ performance is part of the centre’s Seaside Sessions, a series of shows highlighting emerging Canadian artists. For more information, see http://marywinspear.ca/event/madison-olds.

