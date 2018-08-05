Farquhar Auditorium updates image for 40th season

The Farquhar at UVic ushers in new season Sept. 22

For 40 years, it has played host to some of the top names in entertainment. And when the curtain rises on a new season in September, the Farquhar Auditorium will be supporting a new brand and fresh look.

The new brand will shorten the full name of the University Centre Farquhar Auditorium to “The Farquhar at UVic”, and will promote the space to a wide variety of audience members and performers, both local and from afar.

The venue plays a major role in the community, hosting the majority of high school graduation ceremonies as well as concerts by local arts organizations such as the Victoria Symphony, the Victoria Choral Society, the Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra and many more. Many cultural celebrations like Diwali celebrations and Shan-e-Punjab take place at the Farquhar each year.

The Farquhar’s stage has seen many famous acts over the years, featuring performers such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Bruce Cockburn, Dylan Moran, Randy Bachman, B.B, King, Pat Benatar, Chris Cornell, Martin Short, Mick Fleetwood, Margaret Cho, Bruce McCulloch, Paul Anka, The Waterboys and Nana Mouskouri.

The venue opened its doors to the strains of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, performed by the University of Victoria School of Music Orchestra and Chorus, on Sept. 28, 1978. Built as part of the University Centre complex, the Farquhar was the first “surround” hall built in Canada. The prime objectives of the facility’s design were to provide good acoustics and sightlines from all seats. The Farquhar has long enjoyed its national reputation as a premier acoustic venue.

Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Revue will usher in the new season at the Farquhar on Sept. 22. For more information, visit http://www.uvic.ca/farquhar.

 

High school students perform on the Farquhar Stage as part of Bandfest. (Saanich News file photo)

Previous story
THEATRE SKAM: Young cast brings Concord Floral to life in vacant downtown retail space

Just Posted

Saanich farmer adapts to weather climate change

Rob Galey is crouching in the southwestern corner of a field growing… Continue reading

Justin Trudeau gets warm welcome at BC Forest Discovery Centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

VIDEO: Westshore Rebels win over Rams in Langley

The visiting Rebels took the game 19-16.

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Local resident represents the Island at U14 tennis provincials

Zach Scott, 13, is ranked in the top 10 in the province

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Five things to do this B.C. Day long weekend

Check out these great community events in Greater Victoria

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Farquhar Auditorium updates image for 40th season

The Farquhar at UVic ushers in new season Sept. 22

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

THEATRE SKAM: Young cast brings Concord Floral to life in vacant downtown retail space

Former office supply store a unique venue for telling mysterious tale of youth with secrets

Most Read