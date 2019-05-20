Billy Gardell will perform at Elements Casino in View Royal on June 8. (File photo)

Funnyman coming to the West Shore

Comedy and television staple Billy Gardell performs at Elements Casino

If your funny bone needs an adjustment, Billy Gardell can deliver what you’re looking for.

Well-known for his portrayal of Officer Biggs on the popular television show Mike & Molly, Gardell is bringing his hilarious brand of standup comedy to Elements Casino Victoria in View Royal on Thursday, June 8.

READ MORE: More entertainment and food coming to Elements Casino

Critics have called Gardell’s show a powerhouse for the way he weaves stories of a rough childhood, wild adolescence and new family life into his act. His grounded, down-to-earth point of view strikes a chord with audiences everywhere.

A veteran of standup since he was 19, Gardell currently has a recurring role on Young Sheldon. He has also entertained millions of viewers on a host of other shows including My Name is Earl, Yes Dear, Judging Amy, The Practice and Gary the Rat.

READ MORE: West Shore Parks and Recreation looking to bring more entertainment to The Q Centre

Gardell also earned a daytime Emmy nomination as best game show host for Monopoly Millionaire’s Club.

Tickets cost $49.50 plus service charges, and are available at elementscasinovictoria.com. Call 1-866-748-3718 for information on overnight packages.

