Marcus Asp (left), Olivia French and Thalia Lucie study some spells at the Alectoria School of Magic. (File contributed)

Greater Victoria’s school of magic is back

The Alectoria School of Magic will run for the second year at Shawnigan Lake School

Wizards and witches are gearing up for another year at the Alectoria School of Magic summer camp.

For the second year, the popular program will offer an interactive role-playing experience for children and youth ages 11 to 17 at the Shawnigan Lake School.

It’s inaugural year in 2018 sold out quickly, prompting the experimental camp to become an annual adventure.

ALSO READ: School for witches and wizards opens this summer

Over three days, students will be divided into houses, given hand-crafted wands, and have the opportunity to go on quests, craft potions, learn about stars, bargain with beasts and earn points to win the house cup.

Classes offered include herbology, history of magic, magical creatures, astrology, divination, archery and more.

ALSO READ: School of magic teaches youth to be themselves

Last year, participants battled against the giant squid in the lake, learned to sword fight and ran away with a satyr and nymph in a quest to find the headmistress’ wand.

“Last year we had kids tell us they’ve never felt like they’ve been able to be themselves and have their voices heard at camps in the past, but this was a place they felt completely accepted,” said camp co-ordinator Maddy Kirstein in an email. “We are excited to replicate that again!”

This year the camp will run from Aug. 7 to 9.

For more information, you can visit alectoriaschoolofmagic.com.

