Harry Manx and the Emily Carr String Quartet (Provided)

Indian and Western music combine at the Mary Winspear

Harry Manx and Emily Carr String Quartet play Sept. 23

The Mary Winspear Centre stages Harry Manx and the Emily Carr String Quartet.

Manx has become one of the most successful international touring musicians to hail from Canada. This deeply original multi-instrumentalist has entertained audiences for the past 30 years , in over 40 countries around the globe. He’s created his own genre, often referred to as the ‘Mystissippi Blues’ which is basically an organic fusion of eastern musical traditions mixed with the depth and soul of the Blues. The result is an expressive, moving and unforgettable new sound. His fans often speak of having been drawn into the ‘Harry Zone’ during his performance. His toolbox includes a fascinating range of conventional acoustic and electric guitars, banjo, harmonica, drums and the Mohan Veena which was created by Harry’s Indian mentor Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

Harry joined by the Emily Carr String Quartet will provide an evening of cross cultural music that references both Indian and western music. His ‘East meets West’ compositions are brought to light in a whole new way with the inclusion of the string quartet. As Harry put it ‘the strings give my music such an amazing lift, feels like I have wings’. Sitting centre stage playing drums and guitars Harry drives the rhythms onward and forward with deep grooves, soulful patterns and spacious tones. Using an Indian slide guitar, an all-metal National steel, a banjo,cigar box guitar and harmonica to lay down his audible vision, the music carries the audience in a trance-like state. The lyrics draw from the works of the mystic poets with words of inspiration woven into story lines about everyday people.

Harry Manx and the Emily Carr String Quartet on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at marywinspear.ca.

 

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Musicians take note at Victoria music industry conference

Just Posted

Greater Victoria philanthropic food event raises funds for mental health

Oak Bay’s Vis-a-Vis one of 12 restaurants participating in Kitchens 4 Missions

B.C. SPCA Wild ARC seeking donations to replace roofs

Donations made to the roof campaign will be matched up to $10,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters seek mentors for kids who need a guiding light

September marks National Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada Month

Former employee at B.C.’s oldest bakery says staff got no notice of closure

Willie’s Bakery staffer didn’t receive any severance

Sidney town crier endorsement of mayor raises ire of resident

Local crier code doesn’t specify personal endorsement rules

Saanich homeless camp residents at a standstill, evicted, prohibited from local parks

‘Ultimate goal is to get people into shelters and longer-term housing,’ Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Rattie nets 2 as Oilers dump Canucks in NHL pre-season tilt

Edmonton picks up 4-2 win in Vancouver

B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

There were 1,036 overdose deaths in the first three months of the year, with 94 per cent accidental

B.C. candidate moves from hospice care to council race

He beat terminal cancer twice and entered hospice when he decided to run for council.

Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

A warning from Interior Health about the unknown health risks of vaping is getting a partial rebuke

Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers obtain land

B.C. Land Matching Program supports access to affordable farmland for young farmers

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

Most Read