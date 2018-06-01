The Mighty Mighty Bosstones rock the Ship Point June 23 as one of the headliners of this year’s SkaFest. Photo courtesy Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival

LIVE ON THE POINT: Mighty, mighty SkaFest returns

Bosstones make their return to Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival

After close to a decade away, icons of modern ska The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, return to the Victoria Ska & Reggae Fest stage.

Headlining the festival’s marquee stage at Ship Point in the Inner Harbour, these festival favourites will get the crowds moving June 23 – part of a stellar line-up filling the city with lively music June 20 to 24.

As is tradition, the 19th annual Victoria Ska & Reggae Fest includes a variety of free, all-ages programming in addition to ticketed performances, with both internationally recognized bands and local favourites playing a variety of styles. Check out the free music at Ship Point June 20 and 21 from 3:30 to 10 p.m.

Making their festival debut June 22 is legendary Los Angeles outfit Ozomatli featuring Chali 2na, with one of the most engaging live shows festival goers will likely to see. Other highlights include Victoria’s own Phonosonics, with a super soulful rocksteady vibe, and a tribute to No Doubt featuring Doubtless in the Capital Ballroom.

Giving voice to those who helped spread Jamaican music and culture, the festival also welcomes two giants of reggae music, legendary vocalist and producer Freddie McGregor and roots soldiers Culture, featuring Kenyatta Hill.

The festival will finish the party in style with a free Sunday show, including the long-awaited return of Canadian ska royalty, The Kingpins. Joining them on stage will be Australian ska-punkers The Resignators, set to light up the main stage with their rowdy, raucous ska tunes.

For the full schedule and ticket information, visit victoriaskafest.ca.

– Monday Magazine staff

