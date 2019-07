Dutch musician Erica Roozendaal performs some readings of work by local young composers at this year’s Oak Bay New Music Festival, Sunday, at the Mary the Virgin Anglican Church. (Spencer Pickles/News Staff)

Dutch painter and musician Erica Roozendaal performed works by local young composers during the Oak Bay New Music Festival, Sunday at St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church.

This year’s Oak Bay New Music Festival highlighted the younger generation of composers.

READ MORE: Dutch accordinist headlines 2019 Oak Bay New Music Festival

reporter@oakbaynews.com