Madison Violet performs Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Upstairs Lounge, Oak Bay Recreation Centre, 1975 Bee St. (madisonviolet.com)

Madison Violet hits the stage in Oak Bay

Award-winning duo to perform at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Brenley MacEachern and Lisa MacIsaac bring their blend of voices – as Madison Violet – to the Oak Bay stage this month.

Over the past decade and a half, the pair have taken to genre-bending, moving effortlessly from folk to pop to electronic to Americana. In a word, they are musical chameleons.

Over the years, Madison Violet have acquired accolades, including a Juno nomination, a Canadian Folk Music Award for Best Vocal Group Album of the Year and a Critic’s Choice Award from Country Music People’s Magazine. Madison Violet was on Germany’s WDR’s list of ‘Best Bands of All Time’ as well as having song placements on various television shows. Their recent single ‘These Ships’ was released on one of the largest dance labels in the U.S., Ultra Records, and has garnered over 1 million plays on Spotify.

Brenley and Lisa are singer-songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and harmonizers that have been described as pop, roots, indie, dance and Americana.

Madison Violet performs Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Upstairs Lounge, Oak Bay Recreation Centre, 1975 Bee St. Tickets are $25 at Nicholas Randall Ltd. and Oak Bay Recreation Centre or $30 at the door.

Get a taste of the music at www.madisonviolet.com.

