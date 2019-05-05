More than 250 young Greater Victoria musicians will sing at the legislature

15th annual Music Monday set for May 6 at noon on the steps of the B.C. Legislature

Students in the Sooke School District play the ukelele (left) at The Q Centre in Colwood as part of Music Monday in 2018. (Black Press News Media file photo)

An ensemble of student musicians from Victoria elementary and secondary schools give a free public concert Monday at noon on the steps of the B.C. Legislature.

The event is part of the 15th annual Music Monday, a cross-Canada event to raise awareness for music education. Adam Con, Head of Music Education at the University of Victoria, conducts the mass performance with local B.C. music industry leader Kim Persley serving as master of ceremonies. Minister of Education Rob Fleming and Minster of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare will also speak.

More than 250 young musicians from seven schools across Greater Victoria will perform Hymn to Freedom, written by the late Canadian musical legend Oscar Peterson. Belmont Secondary Choir, Cedar Hill Middle School Choir, Central Middle School Choir, Esquimalt Secondary Concert Choir, Mount Douglas Secondary Concert Choir, Oak Bay Senior Jazz Band and Torquay Elementary School Choir plan to participate.

Launched in 2005 by the Coalition for Music Education, Music Monday celebrates the importance of quality music education for every student across Canada. This event actively engages children and youth in their schools and communities to both celebrate and advocate for accessible music programs where they live. Communities join together on the first Monday of May each year to sing a Music Monday anthem and showcase the power of music.

Music Monday is May 6 at noon on the steps of the legislature.

Visit cmebc.org for more.

12:10 pm – Introductory remarks – MC Kim Persley

12:12 pm – Hello and Territorial Acknowledgement

12:14 pm – National Anthem

12:15 pm – Hymn To Freedom – Music Monday Anthem

12:18 pm – Speakers – Christin Reardon Maclellan (President, CMEBC & Director of Education, VSO)

with Angela Elster (Vice Chair, Coalition for Music Education Canada & VP, VSO)

12:23 pm – Speaker – Hon. Rob Fleming (Minister of Education)

12:27 pm – Lkwungen Celebration Song – Group Performance (led by Esquimalt Secondary Concert Choir)

12:34 pm – Speaker – Hon. Lisa Beare (Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture)

12:38 pm – Oak Bay senior jazz band performance

12:41 pm – Final remarks – MC Kim Persley

12:43 pm – Speaker – Kelly Peterson (wife of late Oscar Peterson)

12:45 pm – Hymn To Freedom – Music Monday Anthem

12:50 pm – Event ends



