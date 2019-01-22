Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac-Magantic, Que., Saturday, July 6, 2013. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Netflix apologizes to Lac-Megantic for using rail disaster footage in ‘Bird Box’

Netflix has refused to remove the footage from “Bird Box,” despite the appeal from Lac-Megantic’s mayor

Netflix is apologizing to the people of Lac-Megantic after actual footage of the 2013 rail disaster that devastated the town was used in dramas on the streaming service.

The company says it had not been aware of the source of the footage used briefly in the hit movie “Bird Box” and the series “Travelers.” The images show the explosion that killed 47 people when an oil-laden train derailed in the middle of downtown.

In a letter dated Monday to Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy, the streaming giant says it regrets causing pain to the community of Lac-Megantic.

READ MORE: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

READ MORE: Netflix rejects request to remove Lac-Megantic images from ‘Bird Box’

The letter signed by Corie Wright, Netflix Inc. director of public policy, promises to avoid future use of it and similar footage.

Roy wrote to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings last Friday asking that the footage be removed from the dramatic productions and used only in documentaries.

Netflix has refused to remove the footage from “Bird Box,” despite the appeal from Roy and Lac-Megantic’s mayor. The producers of “Travelers” have said they are working replace the Lac-Megantic images in their show.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hollywood announces 2019 Oscar nominations
Next story
B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

Just Posted

Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %

Ousted legislature officials say report released to further blacken their reputations

James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’

Loud repairs of navy vessel in James Bay peak today

Asterix undergoing repairs at Ogden Point

Husband of slain RCMP officer ‘disgusted and disheartened’ by parole board

Killer of Const. Sarah Beckett allowed limited day parole for alcohol treatment

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

‘Animal Behaviour’ by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden among several Canadians on the short list

B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

One-third of pregnant women think cannabis won’t harm their baby: UBC

Review of six U.S. studies found doctors didn’t communicate health risks of pot use

Viewing area at Sooke Potholes likely to remain closed

Officials concerned about safety following rockslide last week

China demands US drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

China detained two Canadians on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng

Hollywood announces 2019 Oscar nominations

Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought

Collapsed floor traps worker at decommissioned North Island pulp mill

Man frees self, escapes injury, investigation underway at Elk Falls facility in Campbell River

Auto shop apologizes after Vancouver Island employees disrespect memorial convoy

Mr. Lube staff members suspended after incident Sunday in Nanaimo

Most Read