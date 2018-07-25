Nick LaRiviere shows going on as scheduled at Hermann’s

Nick LaRiviere and his band his Hermann’s Jazz Club for two shows this Friday and Saturday evening at 8 p.m. Photo courtesy Adam Schelle and Kevin Holloway

News of changes with the management of Hermann’s Jazz Club (watch here for the full story) have prompted at least one local musician to make clear he’s still playing at the View Street venue this weekend.

Trombonist Nick LaRiviere insists that despite comments or rumours that the club is immediately closing down, he has it on good authority that his band’s shows Friday and Saturday this week (July 27-28, 8 p.m.) are going ahead as scheduled.

WATCH: Nick LaRiviere Band—Pass the Peas

La Riviere, who in his own band plays trombone and conch shells as well as providing vocals, is joined by Miguelito Valdes (trumpet), Barrie Sorensen (tenor sax), Kelly Fawcett (guitar, vocals), Aidan Miller (keyboard, vocals), Dave Spidel (bass) and Damian Graham (drums).

Hermann’s is at 753 View St. and parking is wherever you can find it, but the View Street parkade next door is a good start. Tickets are $20 at the door, $18 for students. Reservations can be made online at HermannsJazz.com by clicking on the show you wish to see on the calendar, then hitting register for a ticket.

