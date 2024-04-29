 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Finlayson down to single lane traffic during Monday commute in Saanich

Finlayson Street, westbound from Cedar Hill Road to Cook Street down to single lane traffic
News Staff Saanich
web1_240429-sne-finlaysontraffic-map_2
Finlayson Street, westbound from Cedar Hill Road to Cook Street will be down to single lane traffic April 29 and 30. (Google maps)

Saanich commuters face single-lane traffic in a major thoroughfare starting Monday (April 29) morning.

Finlayson Street, westbound from Cedar Hill Road to Cook Street will be down to single lane traffic, the district said in a news alert.

There will be signs and traffic control on site to assist with traffic.

The road is expected to be down to one lane April 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, contact public works at 250-475-5599.

READ ALSO: Saanich shoots down creating bus-only lanes to UVic on McKenzie Avenue this year