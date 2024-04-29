Finlayson down to single lane traffic during Monday commute in Saanich

Finlayson Street, westbound from Cedar Hill Road to Cook Street down to single lane traffic

Saanich commuters face single-lane traffic in a major thoroughfare starting Monday (April 29) morning.

Finlayson Street, westbound from Cedar Hill Road to Cook Street will be down to single lane traffic, the district said in a news alert.

There will be signs and traffic control on site to assist with traffic.

The road is expected to be down to one lane April 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, contact public works at 250-475-5599.

